(Bloomberg) -- Credit rating firms are closely watching if copper powerhouse Chile can transform high prices of the wiring metal into economic growth that can boost the country’s fiscal position.

For years, Chile has been lauded as the Latin American country with the best credit rating. But the South American nation has yet to recover from suffering two consecutive downgrades from all three major credit rating firms since 2017, largely due to political and social unrest.

Now, copper prices that hover near record levels suggest a windfall in tax revenues for Chile. That could boost the economy, but credit agencies are tempering their optimism after seeing Chile go through several years of lackluster growth.

“Copper will be a positive, but maybe not,” Constanza Perez Aquino, Associate Director at S&P Global Ratings, told Bloomberg in an interview on Monday. “We haven’t seen a boom in investment.” The world’s top copper producing nation is also struggling to build new mines while production at state-owned mining company Codelco has been disappointing.

Moody’s Ratings said it is planning to revise its 2024 growth forecast for Chile upwards from a modest 2% due to higher copper prices, according to William Foster, a senior vice president at Moody’s sovereign risk group. “We expect generally the growth trend to be just above 2% or so in Chile,” Foster said.

Moody’s rates Chile A2 with a stable outlook while S&P rates Chile A with a negative outlook. “We’ll have to see if Chile aligns with other Latin American economies with a slower growth pace or if it can boost more robust growth and take advantage of these favorable external prices,” Perez Aquino said.

The good news is Chile expects its fiscal deficit to narrow down to 1.9% of its gross domestic product this year from 2.4% last year, Finance Minister Mario Marcel has said.

But debt as a percentage of GDP has risen significantly. In 2016 — the year before Chile’s first downgrade — it was at 21%. Now it is expected to rise to 41% by the end of 2025. Neither S&P nor Moody’s expect debt levels to fall back to pre-pandemic levels any time soon.

Fiscal Pact

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric has been pushing a broadened tax reform proposal to finance programs devoted to pensions, health, social protection and public safety. Dubbed the “fiscal pact” by Marcel, it has gone through many iterations after lawmakers rejected an initial tax reform initiative in March of last year.

The proposal seeks to increase spending on social programs by an amount equivalent to 2.7% of GDP, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry. Credit agencies are closely watching those proposals. A significant increase in social spending could pose some risks.

“For example, if the fiscal pact was adopted, but without full offsets, that would result in wider deficits most likely,” Foster said. “If they are not able to move forward with these measures, we wouldn’t see that as problematic for fiscal accounts.”

Still, Perez Aquino sees Chile as a special case of responsible economic policy making in the region, dismissing concerns about unchecked spending.

“There has always been this commitment in Chile from different governments across different administrations that they only commit to higher spending when there’s higher structural revenue,” she said. “And we think that remains the case for Chile.”

