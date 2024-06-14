(Bloomberg) -- Officials from several countries expect Saudi Arabia to attend a summit in Switzerland on the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the kingdom earlier this week.

Saudi Arabia is expected to send a representative, according to officials from four countries involved in the gathering, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. That person may not be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Zelenskiy met on Wednesday to discuss the gathering, but could be the kingdom’s foreign minister, one of those people said.

Saudi Arabia hasn’t confirmed whether or not it will participate in the June 15-16 gathering in Lucerne, though some other prominent countries in the so-called Global South, such as Brazil and China, won’t send representatives. Russia wasn’t invited.

Saudi authorities didn’t immediately respond for comment on whether MBS, as the crown prince is known, would travel to Switzerland. Saudi Arabia is celebrating the Eid al-Adha holidays this weekend, as is much of the Islamic world.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported that MBS underlined the kingdom’s support for efforts to resolve the war and alleviate the humanitarian suffering it’s caused when he met with the Ukrainian leader.

The crown prince postponed plans to visit Japan in May due to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz’s health. He also did not attend a Group of Seven meeting in Italy this week.

About 90 countries are expected to attend the summit, which has put forward a narrow set of goals for discussion, including nuclear safety and food security.

Zelenskiy has accused Beijing, which has sought to portray itself as neutral even as it maintains close ties with Moscow, of working to undermine Ukraine’s efforts. China and Brazil, both members of the BRICS group with Russia, have made their own proposal for an international conference on ending the war that would include Moscow.

Saudi Arabia has hosted several meetings of advisers to global leaders to prepare for the Swiss gathering. The kingdom may host a future gathering that would include Russia, two of the people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has stepped up his own international visits, traveling as far as Singapore and the Philippines to secure support among foreign leaders for his path to to ending the conflict.

Zelenskiy also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in Italy.

--With assistance from Sam Dagher, Arne Delfs and Akayla Gardner.

