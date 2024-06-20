(Bloomberg) -- Empire Co., Canada’s third-largest grocery store chain, pulled back on the expansion of its online business because of the unit’s mounting losses and dimming prospects for selling food over the web.

The company, which runs Sobeys and other chains, indefinitely delayed the opening of an online fulfillment center in Vancouver. That came as growth slowed in online grocery in Canada as consumers who’ve been hit by inflation opt for shopping in stores to avoid delivery fees.

“We’re losing more money than we had initially estimated, and this is actually masking the strength of our brick-and-mortar business,” Empire Chief Executive Officer Michael Medline said Thursday on an earnings call with analysts.

Voila, the company’s online grocery service, has three fulfillment centers in operation, and they are all unprofitable, Medline said on the call. The division’s sales did increase by about 24%, but Empire didn’t disclose a dollar figure.

“It doesn’t seem that the volume, the demand, is there,” said Diana Rosero-Pena, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Empire’s overall sales last quarter were little changed at C$7.4 billion ($5.4 billion), meeting expectations. Earnings per share topped analysts’ estimates, helping to boost the stock as much as 7.9% on Thursday. The company delaying its e-commerce push was also seen as a positive, TD Cowen analyst Michael Van Aelst wrote in a research note.

As the pandemic pushed consumers to the web, Empire invested more in online grocery services than competitors Loblaw Cos. and Metro Inc. While Empire opened its own customer fulfillment centers, the other grocers pursued partnerships with Uber and Instacart. Empire could explore these types of lower-cost e-commerce opportunities to reach profitability quicker now that it has pulled back in its plans, according to Van Aelst.

The slowdown in online grocery services isn’t unique to Canada. In March, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger Co. announced that it was closing three spokes — extensions to customer fulfillment centers.

