(Bloomberg) -- Soho House & Co. rejected an acquisition offer at a “substantial premium,” suggesting the unprofitable members-only club is confident in its ability to turn around.

The exclusive club operator said the offer by an unidentified party undervalues the company, according to a statement. The special committee formed in late 2023 to evaluate strategic transactions has consequently been dissolved. The board can still establish another special committee in the future.

This follows the controlling shareholder’s letter in March that hinted the company may go private. It said the market’s focus on short-term profitability overlooked its ultimate value.

In February, short seller GlassHouse Research published a scathing report suggesting Soho House may meet the same fate as bankrupt WeWork. Soho House rejected the claims in the report.

Soho House shares have fallen 62% since the company went public in 2021. The stock is down 25% this year, compared with a 9.8% gain in the S&P 500.

