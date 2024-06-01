(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s top financial watchdog warned that retail investors might flee the local stock market if a capital-gains tax is introduced as planned next year.

“We need the taxation system to ensure that the local stock market can be equally treated” or capital might go overseas, Governor Lee Bokhyun of the Financial Supervisory Service said Sunday. “There will be more short-term trading or no trading at all, rather than long-term investment” in the South Korean stock market if the plan is implemented, he added.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been hoping to scrap the tax, which would impose a levy of at least 20% on income from investments such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds if annual capital gains from them exceeds 50 million won ($36,000). However, he would need approval from the main opposition party, which controls the parliament and has favored implementing the tax.

Retail investors also oppose the tax, and critics have said it might add selling pressure to local equities, especially to the retail-heavy Kosdaq index. Investors might try to avoid the capital-gains tax trigger by moving into other assets, for instance.

The approximately 14 million-strong cohort of retail investors has already been favoring overseas equities over domestic stocks, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic as they chased bigger gains. Individual investors sold 5.3 trillion won on a net basis in the South Korean stock market so far this year. But they bought a net $5.8 billion of US equities, according to depository data.

Korean retail investors owned $78.6 billion of US equities this year, up from $44.2 billion two years ago. That’s a possible indication more Korean investors are deploying the buy-and-hold strategy in the US market more so than in the domestic stock market.

Separately, Lee told reporters that the FSS will give updates at a forum on June 10 on the development of a system to monitor for the illegal practice of naked short-selling.

