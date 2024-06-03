(Bloomberg) -- South Korea will suspend a 2018 agreement with North Korea aimed at reducing military tensions after Pyongyang sent nearly 1,000 trash-filled balloons across the border in what it called a campaign against “human scum.”

South Korea’s National Security Council decided at a meeting Monday to seek the 2018 deal’s suspension until trust between the two sides is restored, the council said in a statement. The suspension will allow South Korean troops to resume drills near the military demarcation line and take “more sufficient and immediate responses” to the North’s actions, it said.

The military deal has been largely symbolic of late after North Korea declared it would scrap the accord in November last year, vowing to “immediately restore all military measures that have been halted.” South Korea also has partly rolled back the pact, resuming aerial reconnaissance operations near the border after Pyongyang for the first time successfully launched a spy satellite in November.

Late last year, North Korea deployed soldiers and weapons back to guard posts near the border that were shuttered following a summit in April of 2018 between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Current President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative, has been skeptical about the deal struck by his predecessor, who advocated rapprochement with Pyongyang.

Read more: North Korea Brings Back Weapons and Troops to Border Posts

Monday’s decision comes after a busy period in which North Korea failed to put another spy satellite into orbit in late May. It then launched multiple ballistic missiles, disrupted South Korean communications and floated the trash-filled balloons across the border.

“The government will take all necessary measures to protect the lives and the safety of our people,” the council said in the statement.

Read more: Why North Korea Sends Trash-Filled Balloons South: QuickTake

North Korea said on Sunday it would temporarily stop sending the trash-filled balloons after Seoul hinted it might resume using loudspeakers to blast messages and K-pop music across the border. It’s unclear how long the pause will continue as South Korean activists have said they plan on sending leaflets containing anti-Pyongyang messages across the border in coming days.

The accord, once seen as a landmark in reconciliation, resulted in both sides destroying 10 front-line guard posts, enforcing bans on military exercises in the area and imposing a no-fly zone.

The planned suspension of the pact is set to further stoke tensions along one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders. North Korea’s Kim has raised concerns this year by asserting the he has the legal right to annihilate South Korea, potentially eliminating the concept of peaceful unification of the peninsula from his state’s national policy.

Retired South Korean Navy captain Sukjoon Yoon wrote in March the 2018 agreement between the Koreas was “effectively dead,” and it was more about symbolism than practicality.

But for all its flaws, “its greatest value was in promoting a more stable security environment on the Korean Peninsula,” he wrote on the 38 North specialist website. “This is unlikely to be replicated any time soon.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.