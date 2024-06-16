(Bloomberg) -- Cargo heading to South Sudan is piling up at the Port of Mombasa in Kenya due to a dispute over a new mandatory tax, the Standard reported.

Kenyan customs agents are refusing to collect a 46,375 shilling ($360) levy imposed by the South Sudan Revenue Authority as it violates Kenyan laws, the Nairobi-based newspaper said. That’s leading to delays in the clearing of more than 1,000 containers, the Standard cited Roy Mwanthi, chairman of Kenya International Freight and Warehouse Association as saying.

