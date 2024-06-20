(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA should stand trial as part of a criminal inquiry over allegations of corporate spying, an investigative Spanish judge said.

National Court judge Manuel Garcia Castellon proposed that BBVA and its ex-chairman Francisco Gonzalez should face the trial after completing an investigation that started in 2018, according to a ruling on Thursday. The judge considered that there are indications of crimes of bribery and revelation of secrets.

A public prosecutor last month also said the bank should stand trial. The judge’s decision on Thursday can be appealed.

BBVA is being investigated over alleged payments made to former high-ranking police officer to spy on rivals, politicians and journalists. The bank and several executives were placed under formal investigation in early 2020.

“BBVA has always defended and continues to defend that the facts investigated do not result in criminal liability for the entity. BBVA’s priority has always been full collaboration with the justice system in clarifying the facts,” a spokesperson said.

--With assistance from Jorge Zuloaga.

(Adds BBVA comment in final paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.