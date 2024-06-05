(Bloomberg) -- Pika, an artificial intelligence startup that generates video, has raised $80 million in funding — a large amount for a company that’s just over a year old, and a signal that investors remain confident in the future of so-called generative AI.

The funding round was led by Spark Capital, and doubles the company’s valuation to $470 million, Pika said. Other investors in the Series B financing include Greycroft, Lightspeed Venture Partners (which led the company’s Series A round last year), and actor, singer and startup investor Jared Leto. In total, the Palo Alto, California-based company has now raised $135 million. Business Insider earlier reported some details of the funding round.

Generative AI — technology that can produce content like pictures, text and video — has developed at a dizzying pace since 2022. Pika is one of a small but growing number of companies that have built text-to-video software. Others include the startup Runway and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which still has yet to launch its video software, Sora. The technology could change the economics of how films are made, but its rapid advancements have also caused concerns, including fears that such videos could lead to the spread of more sophisticated disinformation.

Co-founders Demi Guo and Chenlin Meng left their graduate studies at Stanford University behind to focus on the company full time, and rolled out Pika’s first AI video-making software in late 2023. The program lets users generate short video clips from written prompts, still images or other videos. A feature for sound effects makes clips more lifelike, for example, pairing a AI-generated footage of an impossibly pink waterfall with the sound of rushing water.

The idea for Pika grew out of Guo’s work as a graduate student at Stanford where she focused on using AI to create content, plus her frustrations while trying to make a short film. At the time, she had designed an algorithm that let her take live-action footage and make it look animated — something that helped her realize how complicated and inefficient it could be to make videos, she said, and how AI might be able to help.

Pika plans to release a big update to its text-to-video model later this year. Guo said features in the works include offering higher-quality, lengthier videos. (They’re currently just three seconds, though users can then extend them.) Another priority is generating consistent characters. Consistency is a challenge for many generative AI companies, because one input can yield any number of outputs. New tools from Pika could allow users to define an object or character and then consistently generate it across a video or, eventually, across different clips.

“We’re trying to build the best video model, but also trying to build a product that’s really serving creators,” Guo said.

The company said it currently has millions of users, but declined to provide an exact number. At least one of those users is Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Designers for the band have experimented with Pika, and incorporated its videos into some of the footage shown on stage at concerts.

Lightspeed partner and Pika board member Michael Mignano said the firm invested because it believes AI video is a “massive opportunity,” but making high-quality clips is still tricky. “We believe the team has the ability to fully democratize video creation and make it possible for anyone and everyone in the world to contribute to this medium,” Mignano said.

