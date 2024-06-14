(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will shift production of some models made by China’s Leapmotor to Europe if tariffs on electric-vehicle imports announced this week go into effect.

The new partners, starting sales in Europe from September, may accelerate plans to shift assembly of some Leapmotor models to Stellantis factories because of the potential extra costs, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said late Thursday. Last month, the companies already said the EVs will eventually be made outside of China, partly in light of rising global trade tensions.

The venture targets mass-market buyers with at least six new models by 2027.

The European Union notified carmakers including BYD, Geely and MG owner SAIC this week about additional levies on EV imports after finding the manufacturers received state subsidies that violated trade rules. The decision drew a sharp rebuke from China and foreshadowed retaliatory measures.

The tariff level, on top of an existing charge of 10%, will vary according to the degree of cooperation by individual carmakers with the probe. BYD Co. is set to pay an additional 17.4% while SAIC Motor Corp.’s rate is at 38.1%. Other manufacturers will be receive a weighted average levy.

There may also be changes down the road. German officials have signaled the government is working to prevent — or at least soften — the tariffs from coming in to force, arguing the escalating trade tensions will do more harm than good.

The EU’s provisional duties are scheduled from July 4 before being officially implemented in November.

Last month, Stellantis already said its plant in Tychy, Poland, which currently makes the Jeep Avenger, could be a potential site where Leapmotor vehicles could be built, CEO Tavares said at the time.

