(Bloomberg) -- Stifel Financial Corp. closed its Calgary office, ending a run in energy investment banking in Canada’s oil patch, while also laying off some investment bankers and analysts in Toronto.

The St. Louis-based firm made the cuts earlier this week, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The layoffs include Stifel’s Canadian heads of sales and trading and at least one senior investment banker, one of the people said.

“We have made the difficult decision to scale back some operations in Canada, which includes closing our Calgary office,” Neil Shapiro, Stifel’s head of corporate communications, said in a emailed statement on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, current market conditions and operations costs necessitate this action.”

Stifel “remains committed to the Canadian market, serving clients with a full range of investment-banking services out of our Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver offices,” he said, declining to disclose the number of job cuts.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Stifel’s research arm, also suspended its coverage of Canadian banks and financial service firms, it said in a note to clients Wednesday morning, noting that the covering analyst had departed.

The closure of the Calgary office ends an energy banking business that began as FirstEnergy Capital Corp., a once-prominent Canadian oil and gas boutique investment dealer started by billionaire Murray Edwards and partners including Dragon’s Den star W. Brett Wilson.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Calgary Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Deborah Yedlin, adding that FirstEnergy Capital was a key source of capital for startup oil and gas companies.

Stifel is paring back its Canadian operations at the same time as New York-based Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has made a significant push into the country, opening a Toronto office with more than 40 employees late last year.

