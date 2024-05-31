(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV said it plans to spend €5 billion ($5.4 billion) on a manufacturing plant for chips and packaging in Catania, Italy in a multi-year project that’s being partly funded by the European Union’s Chips Act.

The Italian government, within the Chips Act framework, will give STMicro €2 billion in subsidies, the company said in a statement on Friday. The plant, which will specialize in silicon-carbide manufacturing as well as testing and packaging, will start production in 2026 and targets hitting full capacity by 2033, it said.

The EU Chips Act is one of a number of global government initiatives meant to spur local production of semiconductors after supply chain disruptions and misjudged demand caused shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic. The European Commission first proposed the €43 billion Chips Act as part of an ambitious goal of producing 20% of the world’s semiconductors by 2030.

The EU’s plan paves the way for the bloc to put billions of euros into chip research, and more importantly to allow countries to subsidize the production of “first-of-a-kind” chips. The EU, along with the US, Japan and South Korea, are investing billions into their domestic semiconductor industries, particularly as tensions between China and the US risk disrupting supply chains.

