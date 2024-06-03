(Bloomberg) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. reported early-stage data on its oral weight-loss drug as the company looks to find a niche in the rapidly growing market.

The San Francisco-based biotech is one of a handful of companies racing to join Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S in the burgeoning anti-obesity market. The company is developing oral drugs that are seen as important options to existing shots.

In a mid-stage trial of Structure’s drug, GSBR-1290, patients lost more than 6% of their body weight in 12 weeks, the company said in a statement Monday. In another early-stage study that explored whether the drug could be taken as a tablet rather than a capsule, patients lost almost 7% of their body weight over the same time, the company said.

Leerink Partners’ David Risinger said the data showed “compelling” efficacy in a research note early Monday, noting that people’s ability to tolerate the drug improved the longer they were on it.

The shares rose as much as 46% before US markets opened, later paring the gain to 1.3%. They’ve lost 16% since the year began through Friday’s close.

Patients who took Structure’s drug had a high rate of side effects like vomiting, which got better over time, according to the statement. Importantly, the trial showed no signs of liver toxicity that have been a concern with other oral weight-loss drugs like one that Pfizer Inc. was developing.

