(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone is on the list of attendees for investment bank Allen & Co.’s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, next month.

None of Paramount’s three co-chief executive officers will be attending, however, according to a guest list viewed by Bloomberg.

Other names on the list include Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, and three people in line to succeed him: Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, co-chairs of the company’s entertainment division, and Josh D’Amaro, who oversees the theme parks.

The event, which has been referred to as a summer camp for billionaires, is also known as a deal-making hub for big names in business, technology and media.

Redstone has been considering offers for her stake in Paramount and walked away earlier this month from a merger proposal by independent producer David Ellison and his Skydance Media. Other media executives attending, and potential partners for Paramount, include Comcast Corp.’s Brian Roberts, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav and Sony Group Corp. Chairman Kenichiro Yoshida.

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also plan to attend, according to the list. Horror film producer Jason Blum has been invited, as has Casey Wasserman, a sports agent who is chairman Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympics.

The Sun Valley event typically includes speakers from the fields of health care, sports and politics. This year’s list includes Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as well as Wyoming’s Mark Gordon, Maryland’s Wes Moore, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro.

Past attendees not on this year’s list include Warren Buffett and Elon Musk. Greg Abel, a vice chairman of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is on the list. The Idaho Mountain Express and Variety reported earlier on the attendees.

