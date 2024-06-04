Vosker Corp., a Canadian maker of surveillance cameras, raised US$125 million in senior debt from a group led by Royal Bank of Canada to help fund global growth strategies.

The financing round exceeded the company’s target of US$110 million, Chief Financial Officer Danny Angers said in an interview.

Other backers include Canadian lenders Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada, Export Development Canada and the Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

The Victoriaville, Quebec-based company, whose core product is a cellular-connected camera used in remote areas and powered by solar energy, raised $100 million in late 2021 from a group that included Quebec’s public pension manager, the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec. Soon after, Stéphan Crétier, founder of Garda World Security Corp., made a $60 million investment.

Crétier sits on Vosker’s board and advises the company on growth, following his own model from Garda World. “The money helps, but the advice helps more,” Angers said.

Vosker has doubled profits each of the last two years, said Angers, who co-founded the company with his twin brother, Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Angers, and Executive Chairman Yan Gagnon. Revenue, which includes money derived from subscriptions for images and alerts that users receive, is about US$150 million, the CFO said.

The new money will be used partly to invest in growth in the U.S. and Europe, but the company also may raise more funds in the future for potential acquisitions, Danny Angers said.

The company is always “considering the next path for growth,” he said, when asked about any initial public offering plans.

“We are considering taking a significant amount of capital in the next months, either private or public. We want to be mindful of finding the right partners to help us,” he said.