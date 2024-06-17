(Bloomberg) -- Swedish legal services provider Karnov Group AB tumbled 22% in Stockholm after two US investment firms withdrew their bid for the company amid shareholder resistance to the deal.

Shares fell the most since the company was listed in 2019 after Greenoaks Capital Partners and Long Path Partners announced Monday that their offer of 84 kronor ($8) per share was pulled.

The consortium said shareholders representing “significantly above 10% of the outstanding shares and votes in Karnov” would not accept the offer as they view the price too low. The initial offer was 28% above the share price when the proposal was announced.

“We respect the view of the shareholders and do not wish to move forward without their full support,” Ben Solarz, a spokesperson for Greenoaks, said in a joint statement. The investment firms only secured acceptances for 26.2% of the shares; the target needed for the deal to go through was more than 90%.

“The offer process shows that there is great interest in the company and our journey ahead,” Karnov Chairman Magnus Mandersson said in a separate statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.