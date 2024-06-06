(Bloomberg) -- Swiss energy trader and producer MET Group plans to buy a majority stake in Lithuanian fertilizer producer Achema Group, one of the Baltic nation’s biggest companies.

The company is seeking to buy the 54.07% majority stake jointly owned by Lyda Lubienė and her daughter Viktorija Lubytė, MET said in a statement.

The financial terms of the proposed acquisition have not been disclosed. The deal is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, and MET plans to reach an agreement with the minority shareholders, which means a potentially longer process, according to the statement.

The deal will lead to “substantial value creation,” MET said.

MET said its growth plans come after the group’s consolidated revenues reached €24.5 billion ($26.6 billion) in 2023, its second most profitable year.

Achema’s businesses include fertilizer production and trade, agribusiness, logistics, as well as gas production and trade, and sale of green electricity. The company also holds a stake in KN Energies, the operator of Lithuania’s liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipeda, which it uses to buy LNG for its fertilizer production, with natural gas being the main feedstock.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.