(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Paul Mutter to lead global sales for its fixed-income business.

Mutter, who is based in New York, started Monday as managing director, head of global fixed-income sales and region head of US fixed income, Toronto-Dominion spokesperson Erin Sufrin said in an email.

He spent two decades at Goldman Sachs in various managing director roles earlier in his career and was most recently at Conrad LLC, a family office where he was president. He also served on the executive management team of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., where he was senior managing director.

“Paul brings an unrivaled global financial-services industry client reputation earned through a demonstrated history of investment banking, sales and trading, capital markets and business leadership,” Jason Cope, executive managing director and head of global fixed income for TD Securities, said in a memo to employees.

Mutter will report to Cope with regional reporting to Chris Vogel, who is executive vice president, vice chair and co-head of global markets, Sufrin said.

