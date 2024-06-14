(Bloomberg) -- TD Securities hired Barclays Plc’s Chris Turner as global head of financial sponsors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Turner, who’s based in New York, is set to join the Canadian firm after a period of gardening leave. He will report to Parker Weil and Geoff Bertram, TD’s global co-heads of investment banking, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.

Representatives for Barclays and TD Securities, a unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank, declined to comment.

Turner, who re-joined the British bank in 2015 after a stint at Nomura, was most recently a managing director in Barclays’ financial-sponsors team. Before that, he was chairman of leveraged finance.

