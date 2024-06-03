(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA will be ready for new deals after it completes its landmark €22 billion ($23.8 billion) network selloff, a move aimed at freeing the carrier from billions of euros in debt.

Slashing the debt pile will allow the company to “play an active role in Italy’s market consolidation process which will certainly take place in the coming years,” Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola said in an interview for Bloomberg’s Italian-language podcast, Quello Che i Soldi Non Dicono.

Telecom Italia shares rose as much as 6.2% in Milan on Monday following the initial Bloomberg report, the most in two months, giving the company a market value of about €5.6 billion.

Following the completion of the deal, which will see the carrier sell its grid to US private equity firm KKR & Co., Telecom Italia’s debt is set to fall to about €7.5 billion at the end of 2024 from the end-March level of €21.4 billion.

That should give the firm room to maneuver in a highly competitive market that’s facing a new wave of consolidation.

Even after Swisscom AG’s recent move to buy Vodafone Italia for €8 billion and combine the carrier with its own Fastweb SpA business, merger and acquisition options remain for Telecom Italia.

Italy still has one of the most competitive telecommunications sectors in Europe, in part because of a price war kicked off by French discount carrier Iliad SA, which entered the country in 2018 offering cheap, no-frills mobile plans. In the March deal, Vodafone favored Swisscom over previous alternative bids from Iliad, which has repeatedly said it’s open to M&A in Italy.

While Telecom Italia’s first-mover position in the wake of the network deal presents risks, Labriola’s vision for the firm made the shift away from dependence on the grid a must, he said on the podcast, which is jointly produced with Chora Media.

The selloff underscores a dramatic shift in the telecommunications landscape. For decades, phone carriers faced no real competition, but today they need to contend with rivals, including global digital players, who operate under completely different rules and regulations, Labriola said.

All the main mobile players in Italy have their own infrastructure, which makes competition even fiercer, Labriola said, adding that the sector’s latest 5G spectrum bill totaled €6.5 billion, one of Europe’s most expensive.

Read More: Apple Acquisition Pitch Was High-Water Mark for Telecom Italia

In addition, Italian regulations on electromagnetic limits are among Europe’s most restrictive, which the CEO said is an issue for the entire industry.

Telecom Italia on May 30 won early European Union approval for the network deal, with the bloc’s executive body clearing the move without conditions or the need for an in-depth probe after an initial review revealed no competition concerns.

Following the deal’s completion, Telecom Italia plans to focus on more lucrative enterprise services such as cloud computing and data centers, as well as on its Brazilian unit — already the group’s cash cow.

(Updates with price chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.