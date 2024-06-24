(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile more than doubled the sales of the company’s best-selling game Honor of Kings on iOS in its first month in China, according to research from Sensor Tower.

The Nexon Co.-produced title brought in $270 million in the 30 days after its launch on May 21, taking the top spot in both downloads and revenue among games on Apple devices in the country, data released on Monday showed. The game marked the biggest debut of the year for Tencent and is widely seen as the best candidate to generate recurring revenue like Honor of Kings, long China’s most lucrative title.

Tencent hastened the release of DnF Mobile to May after positive feedback in testing, touting the game as a blockbuster that would rekindle growth in its key domestic games division. It has aggressively marketed the action role-playing game in the months leading up to its debut. The company’s promotions included WeChat ads that would trigger on mentions of words related to the game.

Released internationally years earlier, DnF Mobile’s China launch was held up due to a pause in Beijing’s approval of new game releases, though the delay appears to have done little to dent its appeal in the world’s biggest games market.

