Jun 10, 2024
The Best Restaurant in the UK Grows Mushrooms in a Closet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- For two years, Wales held bragging rights as home to the best restaurant in the UK, Ynishir.
Now the title has shifted to London, England: The Ledbury from Australian-born chef Brett Graham is now the country’s No. 1 restaurant according to the UK’s National Restaurant Awards. The unconventional, three Michelin star Notting Hill dining room, which sent shock waves around the food world when it announced that it might not reopen as a result of the pandemic, has become known for a new feature in its dining room: A glass-walled closet devoted to growing mushrooms such as lion’s mane. The £225 dinner time tasting menu features them in a dish called Mushrooms from the Cabinet with wild garlic and buckwheat koji, along with courses like wild venison with cherry and licorice.
The No. 2 restaurant—and the highest new entry on the list—is Mountain, near Oxford Circus in Central London; it only opened last summer. Chef-owner Tomos Perry, who also runs the popular Brat in Shoreditch, focuses on Basque-inspired, wood-fire-cooked ingredients such as Jersey beef ribs and whole lobster calderata, served in an iron pan.
London dominated the top 10 with seven restaurants, and the overall list with 53 total spots out of 100. The Opening of the Year went to another central London spot, the buzzy Devonshire, which has a packed bar downstairs and upstairs dining rooms with a focus on aged beef. Set right off the tourist-packed Piccadilly Circus, the place, which came in at No. 9, represents the first time a pub won the title. Ynishir, the former top-ranked restaurant, is now No. 5.
Other big winners on the night were Adejoké Bakare, named Chef of the Year, for her modern West African dining room Chichuru, which started as a pop up before she opened a bricks and mortar spot in central London. Ayo Adeyemi, who offers a refined West African tasting menu at Akoko, was given the award Chef to Watch. Both chefs have spoken about the lack of Black chef representation in Michelin guides. (Earlier this year, Bakare won her first Michelin star.)
The news wasn’t all good for London restaurants. The revered River Cafe has fallen off the list completely (last year it was No. 76). And wine bars, where the chalk board menus represent some of the best cooking in London right now, were mostly ignored, including Cadet, 40 Maltby and Quality Wines.
If you feel like you’re having déjà vu with best restaurant pronouncements you’re not wrong. On June 6, the World’s 50 Best restaurants list was announced although the UK’s showing was lackluster. Its highest ranking spot was the irreverent Mexican spot Kol, at No. 17 (which is No. 49, below). Only one other UK spot made it onto the top 50: Ikoyi, at No. 42 (10th, below).
Among the top ranked places outside London, Moor Hall in West Lancashire — which was the top ranked restaurant in 2021 is No. 3 this year. The ambitious Indian dining room Opheem in Birmingham, is No. 8, and the Glenturret Lalique, a fine dining destination in a distillery in Crieff, Scotland, is No. 11.
The National Restaurant Awards are organized by Restaurant magazine, which is, in fact, the publication that first launched the World’s 50 Best list in 2002. It’s owned by the UK-based William Reed Business Media Ltd., who still produce the World’s 50 Best Awards.
It’s the 17th year for the National Restaurant Awards, which were announced at an event at the Magazine London near Greenwich. Around 300 chefs, restaurateurs and food writers around the UK vote; they each get seven votes ranked in order of preference.
Moreso than any other restaurant list, the UK’s National Restaurant Awards function as a heat map for the hottest places in town, rather than what might constitute the best ranked dining spots. The No. 2 restaurant on the National Restaurant list opened less than a year ago; Josephine Bouchon, No. 24, is less than three months old No. 24 spot. “The list takes into account places where people have eaten in the past 12 months, so new places are often high on people’s radars to try out, especially among the journalist/food writer judges who vote,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine.
Following are the top 100 restaurants.
The Top 100
- The Ledbury, London
- Mountain, London
- Moor Hall, Aughton
- Bouchon Racine, London
- Ynyshir, Powys
- Kiln, London
- Da Terra, London
- Opheem, Birmingham
- The Devonshire, London
- Ikoyi, London
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
- Restaurant Pine, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- The Ritz, London
- Mana, Manchester
- Endo at the Rotunda, London
- Higher Ground, Manchester
- Myse, York
- Kitchen Table, London
- A. Wong, London
- L'Enclume, Cartmel
- Dorian, London
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
- Akoko, London
- Josephine Bouchon, London
- Sabor, London
- Solstice, London
- Kolae, London
- Lyla, Edinburgh
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- Hjem, Hexham
- Chishuru, London
- Core By Clare Smyth, London
- Trinity, London
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London
- BiBi, London
- Sollip, London
- The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
- Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
- SOLA, London
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead
- Inver, Strathlachlan
- Fallow, London
- Luca, London
- The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Litchfield
- Brat, London
- Cycene, London
- Kol, London
- Erst, Manchester
- Parkers Arms, Newton
- Solo, Ormskirk
- Morchella, London
- The French House, London
- Ugly Butterfly, Saint Ives
- The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
- Heft, Grange-over-Sands
- The Midland Grand Dining Room, London
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Lumiere, Cheltenham
- Crocadon Farm, Saltash
- The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
- Manteca, London
- Osip, Bruton
- The Cedar Tree, Rochdale
- Grace & Savour, Solihull
- Annwn, Narberth
- The Clove Club, London
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Chez Bruce, London
- Singburi, London
- Wilson's, Bristol
- Hide, London
- Northcote, Langho
- Forest Side, Ambleside
- Lyle’s, London
- St John, London
- Restaurant 22, Cambridge
- Lisboeta, London
- The Harwood Arms, London
- The Muddlers Club, Belfast
- Aulis by Simon Rogan, London
- Interlude, Horsham
- Manifest, Liverpool
- Maison François, London
- Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons, Oxfordshire
- Sune, London
- Smoking Goat, London
- Evelyn’s Table, London
- Trivet, London
- Etch, Hove
- The Grill by Tom Booton, London
- Gymkhana, London
- The Palmerston, Edinburgh
- The Quality Chop House, London
- Updown Farmhouse, Deal
- Planque, London
- The Seahorse, Dartmouth
- Sette, London
- Camille, London
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.