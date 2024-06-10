(Bloomberg) -- For two years, Wales held bragging rights as home to the best restaurant in the UK, Ynishir.

Now the title has shifted to London, England: The Ledbury from Australian-born chef Brett Graham is now the country’s No. 1 restaurant according to the UK’s National Restaurant Awards. The unconventional, three Michelin star Notting Hill dining room, which sent shock waves around the food world when it announced that it might not reopen as a result of the pandemic, has become known for a new feature in its dining room: A glass-walled closet devoted to growing mushrooms such as lion’s mane. The £225 dinner time tasting menu features them in a dish called Mushrooms from the Cabinet with wild garlic and buckwheat koji, along with courses like wild venison with cherry and licorice.

The No. 2 restaurant—and the highest new entry on the list—is Mountain, near Oxford Circus in Central London; it only opened last summer. Chef-owner Tomos Perry, who also runs the popular Brat in Shoreditch, focuses on Basque-inspired, wood-fire-cooked ingredients such as Jersey beef ribs and whole lobster calderata, served in an iron pan.

London dominated the top 10 with seven restaurants, and the overall list with 53 total spots out of 100. The Opening of the Year went to another central London spot, the buzzy Devonshire, which has a packed bar downstairs and upstairs dining rooms with a focus on aged beef. Set right off the tourist-packed Piccadilly Circus, the place, which came in at No. 9, represents the first time a pub won the title. Ynishir, the former top-ranked restaurant, is now No. 5.

Other big winners on the night were Adejoké Bakare, named Chef of the Year, for her modern West African dining room Chichuru, which started as a pop up before she opened a bricks and mortar spot in central London. Ayo Adeyemi, who offers a refined West African tasting menu at Akoko, was given the award Chef to Watch. Both chefs have spoken about the lack of Black chef representation in Michelin guides. (Earlier this year, Bakare won her first Michelin star.)

The news wasn’t all good for London restaurants. The revered River Cafe has fallen off the list completely (last year it was No. 76). And wine bars, where the chalk board menus represent some of the best cooking in London right now, were mostly ignored, including Cadet, 40 Maltby and Quality Wines.

If you feel like you’re having déjà vu with best restaurant pronouncements you’re not wrong. On June 6, the World’s 50 Best restaurants list was announced although the UK’s showing was lackluster. Its highest ranking spot was the irreverent Mexican spot Kol, at No. 17 (which is No. 49, below). Only one other UK spot made it onto the top 50: Ikoyi, at No. 42 (10th, below).

Among the top ranked places outside London, Moor Hall in West Lancashire — which was the top ranked restaurant in 2021 is No. 3 this year. The ambitious Indian dining room Opheem in Birmingham, is No. 8, and the Glenturret Lalique, a fine dining destination in a distillery in Crieff, Scotland, is No. 11.

The National Restaurant Awards are organized by Restaurant magazine, which is, in fact, the publication that first launched the World’s 50 Best list in 2002. It’s owned by the UK-based William Reed Business Media Ltd., who still produce the World’s 50 Best Awards.

It’s the 17th year for the National Restaurant Awards, which were announced at an event at the Magazine London near Greenwich. Around 300 chefs, restaurateurs and food writers around the UK vote; they each get seven votes ranked in order of preference.

Moreso than any other restaurant list, the UK’s National Restaurant Awards function as a heat map for the hottest places in town, rather than what might constitute the best ranked dining spots. The No. 2 restaurant on the National Restaurant list opened less than a year ago; Josephine Bouchon, No. 24, is less than three months old No. 24 spot. “The list takes into account places where people have eaten in the past 12 months, so new places are often high on people’s radars to try out, especially among the journalist/food writer judges who vote,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine.

Following are the top 100 restaurants.

The Top 100

The Ledbury, London Mountain, London Moor Hall, Aughton Bouchon Racine, London Ynyshir, Powys Kiln, London Da Terra, London Opheem, Birmingham The Devonshire, London Ikoyi, London The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff Restaurant Pine, Newcastle Upon Tyne The Ritz, London Mana, Manchester Endo at the Rotunda, London Higher Ground, Manchester Myse, York Kitchen Table, London A. Wong, London L'Enclume, Cartmel Dorian, London Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow Akoko, London Josephine Bouchon, London Sabor, London Solstice, London Kolae, London Lyla, Edinburgh The Sportsman, Seasalter Hjem, Hexham Chishuru, London Core By Clare Smyth, London Trinity, London Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London BiBi, London Sollip, London The Angel at Hetton, Hetton Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot SOLA, London Frog by Adam Handling, London The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead Inver, Strathlachlan Fallow, London Luca, London The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Litchfield Brat, London Cycene, London Kol, London Erst, Manchester Parkers Arms, Newton Solo, Ormskirk Morchella, London The French House, London Ugly Butterfly, Saint Ives The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge Heft, Grange-over-Sands The Midland Grand Dining Room, London Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London Lumiere, Cheltenham Crocadon Farm, Saltash The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich Manteca, London Osip, Bruton The Cedar Tree, Rochdale Grace & Savour, Solihull Annwn, Narberth The Clove Club, London Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham Chez Bruce, London Singburi, London Wilson's, Bristol Hide, London Northcote, Langho Forest Side, Ambleside Lyle’s, London St John, London Restaurant 22, Cambridge Lisboeta, London The Harwood Arms, London The Muddlers Club, Belfast Aulis by Simon Rogan, London Interlude, Horsham Manifest, Liverpool Maison François, London Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons, Oxfordshire Sune, London Smoking Goat, London Evelyn’s Table, London Trivet, London Etch, Hove The Grill by Tom Booton, London Gymkhana, London The Palmerston, Edinburgh The Quality Chop House, London Updown Farmhouse, Deal Planque, London The Seahorse, Dartmouth Sette, London Camille, London

