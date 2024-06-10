(Bloomberg) --  For two years, Wales held bragging rights as home to the best restaurant in the UK, Ynishir.

Now the title has shifted to London, England: The Ledbury from Australian-born chef Brett Graham is now the country’s No. 1 restaurant according to the UK’s National Restaurant Awards. The unconventional, three Michelin star Notting Hill dining room, which sent shock waves around the food world when it announced that it might not reopen as a result of the pandemic, has become known for a new feature in its dining room: A glass-walled closet devoted to growing mushrooms such as lion’s mane. The £225 dinner time tasting menu features them in a dish called Mushrooms from the Cabinet with wild garlic and buckwheat koji, along with courses like wild venison with cherry and licorice. 

The No. 2 restaurant—and the highest new entry on the list—is Mountain, near Oxford Circus in Central London; it only opened last summer. Chef-owner Tomos Perry, who also runs the popular Brat in Shoreditch, focuses on Basque-inspired, wood-fire-cooked ingredients such as Jersey beef ribs and whole lobster calderata, served in an iron pan. 

London dominated the top 10 with seven restaurants, and the overall list with 53 total spots out of 100. The Opening of the Year went to another central London spot, the buzzy Devonshire, which has a packed bar downstairs and upstairs dining rooms with a focus on aged beef. Set right off the tourist-packed Piccadilly Circus, the place, which came in at No. 9, represents the first time a pub won the title. Ynishir, the former top-ranked restaurant, is now No. 5.

Other big winners on the night were Adejoké Bakare, named Chef of the Year, for her modern West African dining room Chichuru, which started as a pop up before she opened a bricks and mortar spot in central London. Ayo Adeyemi, who offers a refined West African tasting menu at Akoko, was given the award Chef to Watch. Both chefs have spoken  about the lack of Black chef representation in Michelin guides. (Earlier this year, Bakare won her first Michelin star.)

The news wasn’t all good for London restaurants. The revered River Cafe has fallen off the list completely (last year it was No. 76). And wine bars, where the chalk board menus represent some of the best cooking in London right now, were mostly ignored, including Cadet, 40 Maltby and Quality Wines.

If you feel like  you’re having déjà vu with best restaurant pronouncements you’re not wrong. On June 6, the World’s 50 Best restaurants list was announced although the UK’s showing was lackluster. Its highest ranking spot was the irreverent Mexican spot Kol, at No. 17 (which is No. 49, below). Only one other UK spot made it onto the top 50: Ikoyi, at No. 42 (10th, below).

 

Among the top ranked places outside London, Moor Hall in West Lancashire — which was the top ranked restaurant in 2021 is No. 3 this year. The ambitious Indian dining room Opheem in Birmingham, is No. 8, and the Glenturret Lalique, a fine dining destination in a distillery in Crieff, Scotland, is No. 11.

The National Restaurant Awards are organized by Restaurant magazine, which is, in fact, the publication that first launched the World’s 50 Best list in 2002. It’s owned by the UK-based William Reed Business Media Ltd., who still produce the World’s 50 Best Awards. 

It’s the 17th year for the National Restaurant Awards, which were announced at an event at the Magazine London near Greenwich. Around 300 chefs, restaurateurs and food writers around the UK vote; they each get seven votes ranked in order of preference.

Moreso than any other restaurant list, the UK’s National Restaurant Awards function as a heat map for the hottest places in town, rather than what might constitute the best ranked dining spots. The No. 2 restaurant on the National Restaurant list opened less than a year ago; Josephine Bouchon, No. 24, is less than three months old No. 24 spot. “The list takes into account places where people have eaten in the past 12 months, so new places are often high on people’s radars to try out, especially among the journalist/food writer judges who vote,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine. 

Following are the top 100 restaurants. 

The Top 100

  1. The Ledbury, London
  2. Mountain, London
  3. Moor Hall, Aughton
  4. Bouchon Racine, London
  5. Ynyshir, Powys
  6. Kiln, London
  7. Da Terra, London 
  8. Opheem, Birmingham
  9. The Devonshire, London
  10. Ikoyi, London 
  11. The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
  12. Restaurant Pine, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  13. The Ritz, London
  14. Mana, Manchester
  15. Endo at the Rotunda, London
  16. Higher Ground, Manchester
  17. Myse, York
  18. Kitchen Table, London
  19. A. Wong, London 
  20. L'Enclume, Cartmel
  21. Dorian, London
  22. Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
  23. Akoko, London
  24. Josephine Bouchon, London
  25. Sabor, London
  26. Solstice, London
  27. Kolae, London
  28. Lyla, Edinburgh
  29. The Sportsman, Seasalter
  30. Hjem, Hexham
  31. Chishuru, London
  32. Core By Clare Smyth, London
  33. Trinity, London
  34. Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London
  35. BiBi, London
  36. Sollip, London
  37. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
  38. Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
  39. SOLA, London
  40. Frog by Adam Handling, London
  41. The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead
  42. Inver, Strathlachlan
  43. Fallow, London
  44. Luca, London
  45. The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
  46. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Litchfield
  47. Brat, London
  48. Cycene, London
  49. Kol, London
  50. Erst, Manchester
  51. Parkers Arms, Newton
  52. Solo, Ormskirk
  53. Morchella, London
  54. The French House, London
  55. Ugly Butterfly, Saint Ives
  56. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
  57. Heft, Grange-over-Sands
  58. The Midland Grand Dining Room, London
  59. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
  60. Lumiere, Cheltenham
  61. Crocadon Farm, Saltash
  62. The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
  63. Manteca, London
  64. Osip, Bruton
  65. The Cedar Tree, Rochdale
  66. Grace & Savour, Solihull
  67. Annwn, Narberth
  68. The Clove Club, London
  69. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
  70. Chez Bruce, London
  71. Singburi, London
  72. Wilson's, Bristol
  73. Hide, London
  74. Northcote, Langho
  75. Forest Side, Ambleside
  76. Lyle’s, London
  77. St John, London
  78. Restaurant 22, Cambridge
  79. Lisboeta, London
  80. The Harwood Arms, London
  81. The Muddlers Club, Belfast
  82. Aulis by Simon Rogan, London 
  83. Interlude, Horsham
  84. Manifest, Liverpool
  85. Maison François, London
  86. Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons, Oxfordshire
  87. Sune, London
  88. Smoking Goat, London
  89. Evelyn’s Table, London
  90. Trivet, London
  91. Etch, Hove
  92. The Grill by Tom Booton, London
  93. Gymkhana, London
  94. The Palmerston, Edinburgh
  95. The Quality Chop House, London
  96. Updown Farmhouse, Deal
  97. Planque, London
  98. The Seahorse, Dartmouth
  99. Sette, London
  100. Camille, London

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.