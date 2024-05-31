(Bloomberg) -- The late artist Christo is famous for colossal, participatory artworks such as wrapping the Arc de Triomphe and surrounding islands in Florida with 6.5 million square feet of floating fabric. At the start of his career, his scope was decidedly more modest.

For one of Christo’s first-ever gallery shows in 1963, he persuaded a friend to lend him a VW Beetle, which he wrapped in waxed cloth and installed outside a gallery in Dusseldorf. When the show was over, the fabric came off and the car was returned. The friend “had just saved up enough money to buy the Beetle,” explains Christo’s nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, “so he wanted it back.”

That was ostensibly the end of the piece. But a half-century later, Christo was lecturing in Dusseldorf when a man in the audience raised his hand. “He said: ‘Hey, it was my car, and taking off the wrapping was the biggest mistake of my life,” Yavachev recalls.

Christo seemed to agree. The project “always stayed with Christo,” says Yavachev, who is the director of operations for the Christo and Jeanne-Claude foundation. (Christo died in 2020; his wife Jeanne-Claude, with whom he frequently collaborated and who assisted in wrapping the car, died in 2009.) “He had a kind of attachment to that wrapped Beetle because ultimately, his work was related to freedom,” Yavachev continues. “And we so much associate the Beetle with freedom and the counterculture of the 1960s.”

Shortly after the lecture, Christo decided to recreate the project. The final result, Wrapped 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Saloon, 1963–2014, was exhibited several times in Europe, but for most of the past decade was in storage in Basel, Switzerland.

Now it will go on view—and on sale—courtesy of Gagosian Gallery when Art Basel Unlimited opens to VIPs on June 10th.

The Unlimited section, which is a showcase for large-scale, ambitious artworks, is a companion to the storied Art Basel art fair, where booths from 285 galleries will open to VIPs a day later. (Art Basel’s VIP days will be on June 11-12; it’s open to the public from June 13-16.)

With an asking price in the region of $4 million, the Beetle is set to be one of the Unlimited section’s most talked-about works. It’s also, Yavachev says, an unprecedented example of a large-scale object wrapped by Christo hitting the market—the closest, in theory, that a collector will come to owning one of the artist’s ephemeral, fully realized projects. “It’s very rare,” he says. “I can’t think of something on that scale, with that kind of iconic status” that collectors can actually buy and exhibit. (There are smaller pieces: Gagosian has staged several exhibitions of Christo’s early work from the 1960s and 1970s, including small, wrapped objects such as paint cans and chairs.)

Making the Artwork

The first step to recreating the piece in 2014 was finding the exact model of the original 1961 VW Beetle—in mint condition. “You can find them really easily,” says Yavachev.

The harder part, it turns out, was persuading Christo to get inside. The idea was to pick up the car from its seller on the outskirts of Frankfurt and use the meandering drive back to Switzerland for a rare, road trip-style vacation. But “Christo wanted to do so many things, so he was always very protective of his life,” Yavachev explains. That risk aversion met its match with the Beetle, which didn’t have seat belts. “He was like, ‘Wait … do I have to get into this car?” Yavachev says. “And I was, like: ‘Yes, you have to. Get in.’”

Then it was time to wrap the car. “With Christo, everything is about aesthetics, and he was very particular about using this mustard color of wax tarp,” says Yavachev. It was also critical to have a very specific color of “mouse gray”-colored rope.

Over the past decade, Yavachev says, the work has aged nicely: “All the folds have gotten really baked in and have become much more angular.”

Selling the Artwork

“There are two sides to Christo,” says Serena Cattaneo Adorno, a senior director at Gagosian, regarding the artist’s market. “You say the name Christo, people will know exactly who he is. And that is the result of all these large public projects that he's done throughout his career.” Aside from the Arc de Triomphe project, which took place in 2021, other major installations include creating a three-kilometer floating walkway on an Italian lake in 2016; wrapping Germany’s Reichstag in fabric in Berlin in 1995; and shrouding Paris’s Pont-Neuf bridge in 1985.

The other side, Adorno continues, consists of what Christo actually sold—namely preparatory depictions, often in the form of colored drawings, collages, scale models and prints of these giant projects; he’d use the proceeds to fund their manifestation. “In a way, people were buying it with the knowledge that it was going towards a realization of a bigger project,” she says.

These preparatory pieces have a thriving secondary market. More than 1,800 sales of his work have come at auction, according to the Artnet Price Database; the public record for his work was set in 2021, when a work on paper from 1991 depicting a project called The Umbrellas sold for about $2 million at Sotheby’s in Paris. Gagosian has brought a preparatory drawing of the wrapped Beetle, which Christo made in 2014; the work will be on sale in the gallery’s booth at Art Basel.

The Wrapped Beetle, therefore, represents both a departure from Christo’s normal market and a rare opportunity for a collector to own a large-scale wrapped object, in contrast to what could be considered ephemera from grander projects.

While the obvious buyer would be a museum, Yavachev speculates that it could go to a private collector. “It depends on how much room they have,” he says. “I think it would look fantastic in somebody’s house.”

(Adds information about preparatory drawing in 15th paragraph. A previous article corrected the date of the Arc de Triomphe project.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.