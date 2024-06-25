These Are the Best Restaurants in Singapore, According to Michelin

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s dining scene is changing. An innovative restaurant gained a second star while famed chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s location in the city-state lost one.

Meta, which was promoted to two-star status, is helmed by South Korean chef Sun Kim and has been featured on lists of top Asian restaurants for several years. The menu highlights a mix of Korean flavors and traditions with French techniques, with dishes like steamed Jeju abalone with gochujang seaweed risotto.

Wakuda, whose iconic Sydney restaurant Tetsuya’s is closing next month after more than 35 years in business, went from the 2-star list to 1-star for Waku Ghin, which is housed in Marina Bay Sands.

The total number of starred dining spots is 51. It fell from last year’s record-breaking total of 56.

There are still three 3-star spots: The fancy French dining rooms Les Amis and Odette, run by chefs Sebastien Lepinoy and Julien Royer respectively, and Zén, which highlights a Scandinavian menu. (Odette is the only Singapore restaurant on this year’s World’s 50 Best list, where it came in at No. 24.) One change in that scene: Zén now has dual executive chefs — Singapore native Toraik Chua and Martin Öfner, from Frantzén Stockholm. The former executive chef Tristin Farmer, who guided the restaurant to three-star status, left earlier this year for a role in Dubai with Culinary Arts Group.

“I'm thrilled to see such diverse cuisines celebrated in the Michelin Guide Singapore this year, such as Italian, Japanese, Peranakan, Cantonese, and Innovative cuisines, alongside a new generation of young and talented chefs,” says Lepinoy. He added that it also demonstrates “our commitment to staying true to our French identity and haute cuisine.”

There are six 2-stars (“worth a detour”), the same number as last year, with Meta replacing Waku Ghin. Rishi Naleendra’s Cloudstreet, Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Mano Thevar’s eponymous outlet and Emmanuel Stroobant’s Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa retained their awards.

The number of one stars (“high quality, worth a stop”) dropped to 42, from 46 last year. Four are new: South Pacific-themed Araya, French-Japanese Chaleur, German chef Bjoern Alexander’s Matera and Singaporean chef-owner Malcolm Lee's Pangium.

Michelin has been ranking restaurants in Singapore since 2016, when it made news for awarding stars to a pair of street food stalls including Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle in Chinatown. Last year, there was an elaborate, high-powered ceremony to announce the winners; this year, Michelin contented itself with a post on its website.

Singapore now has two Michelin Green Stars, the award for establishments that run sustainable practices and dining experiences. Modern Malay restaurant Fiz joined Seroja on that list.

The Service Award went to Lufianti “Fifi” Susetyo from the Italian restaurant Buko Nero. “It is a great satisfaction to receive such achievement after so many years of hard work. It means a lot since it come from people of the food and beverage sector,” said Susetyo via email. The Sommelier Award was given to Tomas Tapia from Araya.

Michelin’s value-for-money Bib Gourmand list was released last week, and it was focused on Singapore’s famed street-food scene. There are now 81 places there. Among the 11 new entries: Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee, a noodle stall that’s been in operation for over 70 years, and Delhi Lahori in Tekka Centre specializing in Pakistani and Indian food.

The full list of starred restaurants follows. An asterisk (*) denotes a new restaurant.

Three Stars

Les AmisOdetteZén

Two Stars

CloudstreetJaan by Kirk WestawayMeta*Saint PierreShoukouwaThevar

One Star

AlmaAraya*Art di Daniele SperindioBornBuona TerraBurnt EndsCandlenutChaleur*Chef Kang’sCUTEsoraEuphoriaHamamotoHill Street Tai Hwa Pork NoodleIggy’sImperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)JagLabyrinthLei GardenLerouyMa CuisineMargueriteMatera*Nae:umNouriOshinoPangium*PoiseRhubarbSerojaShinji (Bras Basah Road)Shisen HantenSommerSummer PalaceSummer PavilionSushi IchiSushi KimuraSushi SakutaTerraWaku GhinWhitegrassWillow

