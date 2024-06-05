(Bloomberg) -- Ticket-seller SeatGeek has added banks to the lineup for its planned initial public offering that could take place toward the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. on the planned listing, which is being led by Morgan Stanley, the people said. SeatGeek is targeting a valuation in an IPO exceeding the $1.35 billion figure agreed in a 2021 deal to go public via a blank-check company, the people said. The transaction was scrapped the following year.

SeatGeek hasn’t made a final decision and details of its IPO plans could still change, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Representatives for SeatGeek, Citigroup and Wells Fargo declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

SeatGeek had been considering an IPO as soon as the current quarter of this year, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Founded in 2009, SeatGeek is a live entertainment platform with an average of 47 million tickets available daily, according to its website. It counts Major League Baseball, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and the Premier League’s Manchester City Football Club among its partners, the site shows.

