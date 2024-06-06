(Bloomberg) -- The shares of Life360 Inc., the owner of Bluetooth tracking device brand Tile, struggled to hold onto the offer price after the company and some of its shareholders raised $155.3 million in a US initial public offering.

The shares opened at $26 each on Thursday, 3.7% below the $27 per share offering price, but have since edged higher. They were trading at $26.78 each as of 3:10 p.m. in New York.

Life360 sold 3.7 million common shares and existing investors sold an additional 2.05 million shares at an 8% discount to its Australia-listed CHESS depositary interests. Three CDIs equal one share of common stock.

“We capped the new capital raised at $100 million and are just keeping the money on the balance sheet as we’re generating cash, so we definitely don’t need it,” said Chris Hulls, Life360’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “But we like being ready when the market changes. At some point in time we will get acquisitive again, but right now it’s focused on execution.”

Life360 is a technology platform whose suite of products includes Jiobit, a wearable location device for young children, pets and seniors, and Tile, a suite of location trackers for finding objects, according to the offering’s prospectus.

Life360 had a net loss of $9.7 million on revenue of $78 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $14.1 million on revenue of $52 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a filing.

Life360, despite based in California, first listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2019, a listing that Hulls said the company will keep.

“We have a really strong anchor base in Australia and it’s not a small market, it’s quite a substantial market with all the superannuation funds,” Hulls said. “We are unique in bringing the cross border liquidity in a way that is very beneficial.”

Hulls was the company’s largest shareholder prior to the offering, with a 5.8% stake, the prospectus shows. After the IPO, Hulls’s stake was expected to decline to 5%.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Evercore Inc. and UBS Group AG. The company’s US shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LIF.

(Updates with CEO quotes in fourth and eighth paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.