(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives hit a fresh low in Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls amid revelations that several of the prime minister’s close aides are under investigation after they placed bets on the date of the general election before it was announced.

The Tories are on 20.5% in the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies, with 10 days to go until voters head to the voting booths. That’s their lowest in a series dating back to January 2021. Labour are on 41.3%, their lowest of the campaign so far — while still maintaining a healthy 20.8-point lead over the governing party that puts leader Keir Starmer on course to become prime minister next week.

With the two major parties on their lowest combined rating in the data series, the minor parties continue to gain ground. Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform UK Party logged a record 15.5%, while Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats remained at a campaign high of 11.1%.

