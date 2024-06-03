Turkish Inflation Tops 75% But Worst of Crisis Is Likely Over

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation accelerated more than forecast last month, in what officials hope marks the worst of a yearslong cost-of-living crisis.

Data on Monday showed inflation reached an annual 75.5% in May, from just under 70% a month earlier. Monthly price growth, the central bank’s preferred gauge, also quickened and hit 3.4%. Both readings exceeded the median economist predictions.

The trajectory of prices with a peak in May follows the path mapped out by the central bank as it embraced more conventional economics since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection a year ago. The question now is whether inflation will also hew closely to forecasts on the way down and prepare the ground for interest rates to fall after an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening.

Policymakers anticipate Turkey’s inflation will end the year at 38%, which would still leave it as the world’s sixth-fastest, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“The worst is behind us,” Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on X shortly after the data release. Permanent declines in inflation would begin in June, bringing it “probably under 50%” by the end of the third quarter, he said.

Signs of easing inflationary pressures are starting to emerge.

A measure of Turkish manufacturing activity compiled by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global has dropped below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction. Input costs and output prices both increased “at much weaker rates” in May than in the previous month, according to a report published on Monday.

Official borrowing costs have been kept on pause at the last two meetings, though policymakers introduced measures to restrain loan growth and remove excess liquidity from the market to ensure financial conditions stay restrictive.

The central bank says a significant deviation from the projected outlook and expectations could prompt another rate hike, after a cumulative tightening of over 40 percentage points in less than a year brought its benchmark to 50% in March.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The inflation dynamics warrant further rate hikes. Furthermore, we see the risks to this outlook as tilted higher on outsized updates to taxes and a further escalation of the Middle East war. But we think the central bank is likelier to manage these risks by tightening its alternative tools rather than raising borrowing costs.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Looking ahead, fiscal adjustments planned by the government to complement the monetary tightening will increasingly be a major factor determining the course of inflation in the coming months.

The disinflation momentum will also dictate investor demand for Turkish assets, after a recent surge in foreign inflows. Lira bonds have absorbed a record $6.5 billion of foreign capital in May, while stocks have soared 30% in dollar terms this year, one of the best equity market performances in the world.

Read more: Turkey Woos Investors With Faith in Economic Turnaround Growing

Greater fiscal discipline and a continuation of tight monetary policy should increase interest in local government bonds once there’s “further improvement in inflation expectations,” said Tufan Comert, director of global markets strategy at BBVA in London.

