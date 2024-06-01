Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
10:29
Red tape and delays are holding back Canada’s productivity, Poloz and Manley say
-
7:26
Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills grocery stores
-
5:44
Brookfield confirms it's in talks to buy France's Neoen at US$6.6 billion valuation
-
8:37
Manulife offers market hedge with US$16 billion bet on trees
-
5:34
Booming silver demand may lead to 'extreme price action,' TD strategist says
-
15:37
'We're turning the page': Gildan's reappointed CEO on returning leadership
-
May 30
RBC tops estimates on record profit in capital-markets unit
Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates on strong performance from the company’s capital-markets business and lower-than-expected provisions for potential loan losses.
-
May 30
Wall Street girds for potential volatility after Trump verdict
The impact of former President Donald Trump’s historic guilty verdict has yet to set in on Wall Street.
-
May 306:59
Planning for retirement so you don't outlive your nest egg
Nicole Ewing, Director, Tax and Estate Planning at TD Wealth, looks at ways to plan for retirement so that you don't outlive your savings.
-
May 31
U.K. oil tanker drivers strike in threat to some fuel supplies
Oil tanker drivers in the north of England will strike next month, potentially risking regional disruptions to fuel supplies within the UK just weeks before the country holds a general election.
-
May 31
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada interest rate decision
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
May 295:33
Residential mortgage debt hits $2.16 trillion amid slowest growth in 23 years: CMHC
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s total residential mortgage debt totalled $2.16 trillion as of February this year, up 3.4 per cent year-over-year and representing the slowest growth in 23 years.
-
May 31
WestJet Encore averts potential pilot strike with tentative deal
WestJet Encore and its pilots reached a deal Thursday after two weeks of negotiations, steering clear of a potential strike this week.
-
May 319:15
CWB Financial Group raises dividend as Q2 profit up from year ago
CWB Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend to 35 cents per common share, up one cent from its previous quarter, as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.
-
May 31
The Daily Chase: GDP comes in softer than expected
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
May 31
Dell falls most in 4-years as AI server sales fail to impress
Dell Technologies Inc. fell the most in four years on Friday after its first revenue increase since 2022 wasn’t enough to impress investors with high expectations for the company’s AI server business.
-
May 29
BMO misses estimates on higher-than-expected provisions
Bank of Montreal missed analysts’ estimates after setting aside more money than expected for potential credit losses as consumers and businesses struggle with higher interest rates.
-
May 31
Canada’s Ninepoint halts cash payouts on three credit funds
Canadian investment manager Ninepoint Partners LP is temporarily suspending cash distributions in three of its private credit funds, making it the latest lender to put a squeeze on investors to cope with a liquidity crunch.
-
May 31
Gap shares surge as celebrity-driven promotions, new styles lure shoppers
Wall Street likes what Gap Inc. is selling.
-
May 27
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment6:57
A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.
-
May 303:39
Markets today: S&P 500 spikes in final 20 minutes of U.S. trading
A renewed bout of volatility gripped stocks in the final stretch of May, with the market finishing higher amid a rotation between technology and other industries.
-
May 31
Rick Rule's Top Picks: May 31, 2024
Top picks from Rick Rule, President & CEO, Rule Investment Media LLC