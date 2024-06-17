(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is hiring Guggenheim Securities banker Ananya Das as a managing director, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Das, who’s based in Chicago, is set to join the Swiss lender in coming months after a period of gardening leave, reporting to Laurence Braham, who is the firm’s global co-head of technology investment banking. She’ll focus on providing advice to services companies, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a move that isn’t yet public.

Representatives for UBS and Guggenheim declined to comment.

Das joined Guggenheim in 2020 after roughly six years at Barclays Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. She has advised on transactions involving professional services and human capital management companies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

