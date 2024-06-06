(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s construction industry expanded its production at the fastest pace in two years, boosted by stronger demand and easing cost pressures.

S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index tracking activity in the sector rose to 54.7 in May from 53 the previous month. The index was above the key threshold of 50 indicating expansion and was more than economist expectations of 52.5.

“The UK construction sector looks to be building good momentum as we approach the middle of 2024, highlighted by activity increasing at the fastest pace in two years during May,” Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a report Thursday.

The construction industry’s expansion was driven by a steady growth in new orders as firms won new contracts and started work on previously delayed projects. Businesses also benefitted from a slowdown in input cost inflation as supply chains improved.

The expansion in new orders led firms to increase employment for the first time in five months, as well as start increasing purchasing activity after a eight-month consecutive decline.

Commercial building saw the sharpest rise in activity, with output increasing to a two-year high. Housing and civil engineering also expanded in May.

Business confidence increased to the highest in three months. Growing demand, and hopes for a brighter economic outlook and lower borrowing costs are expected to fuel the growth in construction output over the next 12 months.

“Firms are gearing up for further growth in the months ahead, posting renewed expansions in both employment and purchasing activity as workloads increase,” Harker said.

