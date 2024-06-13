(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can’t afford another D-day gaffe.

On what is likely one of his last high-profile international trips, the UK prime minister was left denying being snubbed at the Group of Seven summit. He is under intense scrutiny as he heads into a July 4 general election that polls say he will lose by a wide margin.

The last thing he needed was to have to tell a UK press pack that his G-7 cohort weren’t ignoring him. He’s still apologizing for skipping out early on his most recent foray overseas.

Sunak has failed to schedule any official one-on-ones with other G-7 leaders, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. He’s crossed paths on the sidelines with Italian host Giorgia Meloni, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

The lack of formal bilaterals is unusual for a British prime minister at a G-7 summit. At last year’s gathering in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunak sat down with the host Fumio Kishida, as well as the leaders of France and Italy.

In Italy, Sunak defended his schedule to reporters.

“You can do lots of meetings with people in the margins of things and that’s exactly what I have been doing,” he said Thursday in response to a Bloomberg question at the summit. “I’ve already sat down with Emmanuel, spoken to Olaf about a bunch of things.”

He added: “That’s the beauty of summits like this, actually: the intimacy of them.”

He did meet formally with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and is scheduled to see India’s Narendra Modi.

The British premier is on track to lose the UK election next month, with Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party holding a stubborn poll lead in excess of 20 points over the governing Conservatives.

The G-7 summit had been due to be Sunak’s last foreign visit before the election, but he’s now going to attend a summit about Ukraine in Switzerland this weekend, people familiar with the matter said.

In Italy, Sunak remained firmly in campaign mode, hammering the key line that have cut through in his party’s favor back at home: taxes. Earlier Thursday, Starmer had unveiled Labour’s manifesto of election promises, vowing to put wealth creation at the heart of his mission to lead the country.

Sunak said the Labour document shows “there’s a very clear choice now at the election, a Conservative government that will cut taxes for you at every stage of your life, and a potential Labour government that will raise the tax burden to the highest level in our country’s history.”

