(Bloomberg) -- A UN report set to be released in the coming days will say Israel isn’t doing enough to protect the rights of children in armed conflict, the world body said, a conclusion that provoked a swift backlash from the country’s ambassador.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Israel’s ambassador was informed earlier Friday that the country would be included in an annex of the report that lists countries that haven’t put measures in place to protect children. The Associated Press reported that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also are being listed.

Dujarric offered no further details, but the report is likely to cite Israel over attacks waged as part of its war against Hamas, the US-designated terror group that killed some 1,200 people when it attacked the south on Oct. 7. Israel’s military campaign in response has killed some 35,000 people.

In a statement later Friday, Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticized the fresh designation against the Israel Defense Forces. He attacked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, only the latest time he’s singled out the UN chief.

“This is an immoral decision that only aids terrorism and reward Hamas,” the Israeli mission to the UN said in a statement. “The only one who is blacklisted today is the Secretary-General.”

Erdan also posted video to social media apparently showing his interaction with a UN official informing him about Israel’s inclusion on the list.

“Ambassador Erdan’s video recording of that phone call, and the partial release of that recording on Twitter is shocking and unacceptable - and frankly something I’ve never seen in my 24 years serving this organization,” Dujarric said.

Israel was cited in last year’s report, but not as a country that had failed to take adequate measures to protect children. In the 2023 report, the UN said it verified more than 3,000 “grave violations” against some 1,100 Palestinian children and eight Israeli children in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel.

