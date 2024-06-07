(Bloomberg) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics is reducing the sample size of the household survey in the monthly jobs report due to budget constraints, the head of the agency said at a conference Friday.

BLS will cut the size by 5,000 households to a total of 55,000 a month starting in 2025, Commissioner Erika McEntarfer said at the quarterly meeting of the Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics. She noted there’s a “real risk” of a decline in quality, especially as response rates have declined substantially in recent years.

“Survey costs are increasing faster than the budget. In the past we have managed, but now sample cuts are needed,” McEntarfer said. That will impact small states in particular, she said.

The BLS’s monthly jobs report is composed of two surveys: one of businesses that generates the payrolls and wage data, and another smaller one of households used to produce the unemployment rate.

In the May report that was released earlier Friday, the household survey was substantially weaker as the jobless rate unexpectedly rose to 4%, the highest in more than two years, and a measure of employment dropped by the most this year.

The establishment survey, by contrast, showed nonfarm payrolls advanced 272,000 last month, beating all projections in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

All surveys conducted by government agencies have been facing a decline in response rates and increase in costs to collect data.

The BLS and Census Bureau have for several years managed to trim costs without reducing the size of the household survey, McEntarfer said in an emailed statement. But as expenses continue to rise, a reduction in the sample is necessary, she said.

