(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is developing plans to increase funding into fusion energy that would accelerate efforts to tap the energy of the stars.

The US Energy Department is soliciting input for a public-private consortium framework, according to a notice Thursday in the Federal Register. The consortium would boost federal efforts by tapping funding from state and local governments, philanthropists and private industry.

The White House announced in 2022 a program to spur development of fusion energy technology, and the industry received a major boost at the end of that year when researchers achieved a key breakthrough. But recreating the process that powers stars is going to be an enormous challenge, and progress has been slow.

One of the key reasons for pursuing this public-private effort now “is because the required funding and pace of R&D and project delivery are not readily achievable,” according to the notice.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.