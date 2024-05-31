(Bloomberg) -- The US will coordinate with allies to punish Chinese firms that are helping Russia bolster its military-industrial base, including potential sanctions against financial institutions, two senior US officials said on Friday.

In focus are Chinese firms “that have been involved in a systematic way in supporting Russia,” Kurt Campbell, deputy secretary of state and Joe Biden’s former Asia policy czar, said Friday. “We’ve also looked closely at financial institutions.”

The US has been “persuasive in making our case for collective action” on China sanctions, he told reporters, speaking alongside his counterparts from Japan and South Korea during an informal gathering at his farmhouse in Virginia.

Earlier Friday, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo urged German business leaders during a speech in Berlin to tell their Chinese counterparts that they face a choice between doing business in Europe or working to equip Russia’s military.

Adeyemo also held talks with German officials on steps the Biden administration may take in the coming weeks to further cut off Russia’s war machinery from countries like China.

In a conversation with reporters, he signaled the US steps would target companies providing Russia with certain dual-use goods. Adeyemo also said that the US would coordinate with European allies, but wasn’t expecting them to mirror the sanctions exactly.

“We’ve made very clear that there in fact will be steps taken, not just by the United States, but other countries — signaling our profound displeasure about what China is seeking to do in its relationship with Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Campbell said.

On trips to China in April, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the prospect of sanctions on Chinese firms, including banks, if they continue to support Russia with dual-use and other technologies, including fuel for missile propellant.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.