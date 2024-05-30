(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners-backed Pluralsight Inc. shifted assets away from its private credit lenders as part of a move to raise fresh financing, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company moved intellectual property into a new subsidiary and used those assets to obtain financing from Vista, the people said. The new loan weakens existing lenders’ claims against the IP, they added, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

The maneuver — often referred to as a ‘dropdown’ — is reminiscent of other aggressive financings that have pitted creditors against each other in recent years. While the money-raising tactic has become widespread in the broadly syndicated market for leveraged loans, it’s a rarity in the more clubby world of private credit.

Proceeds from the new financing were used to pay interest to existing lenders, the people said.

Vista declined to comment, while Pluralsight didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some lenders have engaged Centerview Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell for advice on the situation, the people said. Lenders on the loan include Blue Owl Capital Inc., Ares Management Corp., Golub Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management, BlackRock Inc. and Benefit Street Partners, according to regulatory filings.

Centerview, Blue Owl, Ares, GSAM, Oaktree and BlackRock declined to comment, while representatives for Davis Polk, Golub and Benefit Street didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

Vista bought Pluralsight, a technology workforce development company, in 2021 for $22.50 per share. The leveraged buyout was supported by around $1 billion of debt financing by direct lenders.

--With assistance from John Sage.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.