(Bloomberg) -- India’s growing water stress poses a threat to its sovereign credit strength and can erode the economy’s ability to withstand shocks, according to Moody’s Ratings.

Strong economic growth, coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization, are reducing the availability of water in the world’s most populous country, Moody’s analysts, led by John Wang, wrote in a report published Tuesday.

This is detrimental to sovereign credit health, as well as sectors that are heavy users of water, such as coal power generators and steelmakers, they wrote.

Extreme weather events such as frequent droughts and prolonged heat waves, exacerbated by climate change, are worsening the country’s water crisis. Major cities, such as the capital New Delhi and Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, grapple every year with severe shortages. Worries abound that policymakers are underestimating the risk.

“India is one of the sovereigns that are the most vulnerable to risks associated with water management,” the analysts wrote. Falling water supply can also disrupt agricultural production, resulting in food inflation and poor incomes, and hurt industrial sectors, they wrote.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to improve water infrastructure and pushing for the development of renewable energy, while companies are looking at ways to use water more efficiently.

