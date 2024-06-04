Wheat Set for Longest Rout Since November on US Harvest Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures headed for the fifth straight daily decline — the longest such streak in over six months — as the American harvest progressed more quickly than analysts expected.

Prices for the staple grain had posted their biggest monthly jump in two years in May as the crop in Russia, the world’s top exporter, withered in drought. Now, wheat is starting to pile up in the southern US Plains as traders wait for global buyers to pivot to fresh American grain supplies.

The US winter wheat harvest was 6% complete, the US Department of Agriculture said late Monday. That’s above analyst estimates for 4% and the five-year average of 3%.

“We’re finally seeing that harvest pressure hit the market,” Joe Nussmeier, broker at Frontier Futures, said Tuesday by phone. “The problem is there’s nowhere to go with the wheat that’s coming off the combine. Demand scenarios aren’t great.”

Meanwhile, the world’s top importer Egypt purchased 470,000 metric tons of wheat from Romania and other suppliers in Europe in a tender.

Wheat for July delivery fell as much as 2.2% to $6.5825 a bushel.

READ: US Wheat Comes to Rescue Market Plagued by Russian Shortfall

--With assistance from Hallie Gu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.