Willis Says New Zealand Budget Is Friend, Not Foe, to RBNZ

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Finance Minister Nicola Willis insisted her first budget won’t keep interest rates high for longer even as economists warned it may complicate the central bank’s efforts to tame inflation.

“Because of the way we are funding tax reduction, which is through savings, reprioritizations and some small revenue measures, the overall effect of the package is actually disinflationary,” Willis said in an interview with Radio New Zealand Friday in Wellington. “We’re being a friend to the Reserve Bank. We’re not being its foe.”

Thursday’s budget delivered tax cuts worth NZ$14.7 billion ($9 billion) over four years and forecast bigger deficits and higher levels of debt than had been projected six months earlier. Economists said the government’s fiscal stance was less contractionary than previously expected and might be of concern to the RBNZ as it seeks to get inflation back to its 2% target.

“We think that, on balance, the fiscal position will make the RBNZ more nervous,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “It’s not the tax cuts per se but the fact that the fiscal impulse is larger, and because the RBNZ has lowered its view of potential growth.”

That view was echoed by economists at Kiwibank and ASB.

“Fiscal settings are less tight than assumed in December. That doesn’t help the RBNZ’s quest in tackling the inflation beast,” Kiwibank senior economist Mary Jo Vergara said.

Willis said in her budget speech that because the economy is smaller than previously thought, government spending makes up a larger proportion of it.

“Consequently, the fiscal stance has been making, and will continue to make, a greater contribution to inflationary pressures than previously assessed,” she said in the speech. But those factors were beyond her control and “would apply no matter which parties made up the government,” she said.

The RBNZ has said it doesn’t plan to start reducing its cash rate from 5.5% until the third quarter of next year.

However, the Treasury Department has a much more optimistic outlook. Its budget projections assume rates starting to fall toward the end of this year.

