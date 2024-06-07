(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc has launched a tender process to choose an engine manufacturer for 177 Airbus SE planes on order, signaling a possible switch to another provider as the budget airline grapples with persistent groundings amid issues with its existing powerplants.

Wizz has the option to select Pratt & Whitney, which currently supplies its engines, or CFM, a joint venture between Safran SA and General Electric Co., Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Thursday at the CAPA aviation summit in India, in comments that were confirmed by a company spokesman.

Pratt’s geared turbofan engines have suffered from the fallout of contaminated metal powder issues, forcing airlines around the world to ground some of their Airbus A320-family jets. Wizz has said the engine issues have led to 47 jets on the ground as of May 17, holding back capacity growth.

The price of the acquisition, alongside durability and operating cost are among the deciding factors for Wizz’s tender, Varadi told Reuters. About half of the 330 aircraft on order will have Pratt GTF engines under the wing and the remaining 177 planes will come under the tender, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.