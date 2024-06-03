(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. was found to have falsified data and skirted impact-safety tests while applying to certify seven past and current vehicles, a government investigation has found.

Toyota submitted faulty data during pedestrian-safety tests for three current models, and used modified test vehicles during collision-safety tests for four past models, the Japanese transport ministry said Monday. The company was among five companies, including Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp., found to have problems with their safety certifications.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is scheduled to speak in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Officials will perform an on-site investigation of Toyota’s headquarters in Nagoya on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Toyota shares dropped as much as 2.3% on Monday.

The findings came after the transport ministry called on almost 90 manufacturers earlier this year to reexamine their testing procedures after decades of fraud were uncovered at a pair of Toyota affiliates.

In December, an internal probe of Daihatsu Motor Co. showed most of its vehicles had not been properly tested for collision safety. Toyota Industries Corp. also suspended all engine shipments in January after an investigation revealed it had falsified power-output figures.

Of the 68 investigations already concluded, the ministry also found wrongdoings at four other manufacturers, Honda, Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. Of the 17 companies still under investigation, Toyota is the only one where issues have been uncovered.

The ministry ordered the five carmakers to suspend shipments of all vehicles with faulty certifications.

Mazda shares also fell 2.6% while Yamaha Motor retreated as much as 2.1%. Suzuki pared earlier gains.

