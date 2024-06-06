(Bloomberg) -- Private equity investors want the industry to pursue more exits in order to get their money back “sooner rather than later,” according to Advent International’s Johanna Barr.

While some investments are more challenging to exit than others, rate cuts should lead to more clarity on how to price assets and lead to more deal activity, said Barr, who is a managing director and the global head of limited partner services at Advent. The pipeline of exits to trade buyers has also been strong, she said.

The mood “is actually a lot lighter than it was 12 months ago,” Barr said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from the sidelines at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin.

So far this year, private equity exits and fundraising have remained sluggish, according to Bain & Co., though the industry is betting on a rebound in dealmaking in the coming months. Barr’s comments echo similar remarks by Matt Cwiertnia, head of private equity at Ares Management, and David Miller, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s global head of private credit & equity.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Scott Kleinman said at the same event on Wednesday that “everything is not going to be ok,” with private equity firms needing to face up to the reality of lower valuations. Kleinman said he sees “fewer realizations and lower returns” on the horizon.

Barr was more optimistic, noting the industry has dealt with high interest rates before in the years leading up to the global financial crisis.

Advent has $94 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

