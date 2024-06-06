(Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. is adding more ways for consumers to divide up their purchases as demand rises for pay-over-time options at checkout.

The buy now, pay later company will allow shoppers to split the cost of a purchase into as few as two interest-free payments, known as “Pay in 2,” according to a statement Thursday. In another new offering, called “Pay in 30,” they’ll be able to pay in full, also without interest, within 30 days of a purchase. The company is known for its interest-free “Pay in 4” products, with payments every two weeks, and also offers more-traditional monthly installments.

“Providing greater choice and flexibility is key to meeting our consumers where they are,” Vishal Kapoor, Affirm’s head of product, said in the statement. “Adding options like Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 allows us to better meet consumers’ individual preferences, enabling them to pay for purchases large or small with more options that works best for their budgets.”

Affirm is one of the primary players in the buy now, pay later market, which has continued to grow since its explosion during the pandemic-era days of increased e-commerce shopping. San Francisco-based Affirm — founded by Max Levchin, also one of the co-founders of PayPal Holdings Inc., along with Elon Musk — is one of the best-known buy now, pay later providers, along with Klarna Bank AB and Block Inc.’s Afterpay.

Affirm is planning to test and implement the new options more broadly with its merchant partners in coming months, according to the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.