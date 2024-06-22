African Union Agrees to New Force to Fight Islamists in Somalia

(Bloomberg) -- The African Union endorsed the creation of a new force to replace more than 13,000 troops due to leave Somalia by year-end, amid fears that al Qaeda militants in the country are growing in power.

Troops from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi and Djibouti, part of the so-called African Union Transition Mission, are due to leave by the end of December. They’ve fought al-Shabaab since 2006 as the Islamist group tries to overthrow Somalia’s government.

While Mogadishu has sought to take control of its own defense strategy, the African Union said Somalia had requested a new force to come into effect from January, to “further degrade al-Shabaab” while ensuring the “orderly transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali authorities.”

“The post-ATMIS mission must be given a strong political mandate, with scope, size, posture, composition, and duration aligning with existing security threats,” the AU said in a statement following meetings this week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

The militant group has carried out a string of terror attacks in Somalia and also in Kenya, killing hundreds of Somali civilians, African troops and US defense contractors.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has mounted an offensive against the group since coming to power in 2022, with mixed results.

Hussein Sheikh-Ali, Somalia’s national security advisers, rejected reports of al-Shabaab making recent territorial gains, saying that “90% of liberated territories are still firmly under government control.”

“The Somali people are fighting them in every corner of the country,” he said in a text message.

The African Union warned that the current phasing out of troops could have “significant implications for the security of Somalia and the wider region.”

There also remains questions over who’ll pay for a replacement force, with the European Union — the current donor — not keen to continue.

The EU wants the new mission to be financed through assessed contributions of United Nations member states, said two Western officials with knowledge of the process, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The African Union’s statement asked for the same mechanism to pay for the new force, alongside “complementary financing sources.”

