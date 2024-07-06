(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak has resumed train service on its busy Northeast Corridor between New York City and Boston, according to Amtrak’s notice on its website.

The preliminary cause of the earlier disruption was due to a lightning strike that interrupted power, the rail operator said on its website. The suspension came after a series of delays and train cancellations.

Amtrak has a 75% share of the air-rail market between New York and Boston, carrying four times as many passengers on that route as all airlines combined, according to a fact sheet from the government-backed service.

