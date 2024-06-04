(Bloomberg) -- AppsFlyer, a marketing analytics provider, is weighing plans for an initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The San Francisco-based startup is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. as it plans a possible IPO, according to the people.

AppsFlyer, which is backed by private equity firm General Atlantic, could seek to raise about $300 million in a listing in early 2025, they said. A listing could come sooner depending on market conditions, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of any IPO have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for AppsFlyer, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.

AppsFlyer provides software that can be used by companies to measure customer engagement across the web and on digital devices and its products have been used by the likes of eBay Inc., Visa Inc. and Nike Inc., according to its website. The company, which was founded in Israel, employs more than 1,000 people and has 20 offices.

In 2020, AppsFlyer raised $210 million in a series D funding round led by General Atlantic. Other investors have included Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and Eight Roads Ventures.

