(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in South Africa’s Gauteng province, the nation’s economic hub, reelected the African National Congress’s Panyaza Lesufi as premier of the region.

Lesufi, who has held the post for almost two years, was reelected unopposed in the province, where the ANC lost its outright majority in May 29 elections.

The ANC won 34.76% of the May 29 provincial ballot, compared with 50.2% five years ago. The Democratic Alliance, which supported Lesufi’s nomination, got 27.4% of the vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters 12.9%.

Lawmakers elected the ANC’s Morakane Mosupyoe as speaker of the provincial legislature. She was unopposed.

Gauteng makes up a third of South Africa’s gross domestic product. Coalition governments in key municipalities in the province, such as Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni — which includes the country’s biggest airport — have been unstable, with infighting between parties that’s hampered service delivery.

