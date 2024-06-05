(Bloomberg) -- Shareholder Apollo Global Management will provide up to €100 million ($109 million) in additional funds to German landlord Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG as part of a deal agreed with bondholders to restructure its high-yield bond, according to a statement Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Apollo will provide a shareholder loan, or similar instrument, to help finance a buyback for a principal amount of around €209 million of its €499 million of bonds maturing in October.

The company anticipates it will buy back the notes at a maximum price of 76.25 cents on the euro as part of a planned tender offer, according to the statement. The notes are currently quoted at around 80 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Apollo has also taken measures to “free up” more cash for the company, which had otherwise been earmarked for developing a group of properties, the company said. This may include a transfer of this portfolio to an entity controlled by Apollo, it noted.

Demire has been negotiating with its bondholders for months to push back the maturity of its bonds, after plunging property valuations and a slowdown in transactions sapped the company’s liquidity. The company specializes in commercial real estate, with a focus on office properties, in mid-sized cities across Germany.

As well as the tender offer, bondholders will also see a partial paydown of the bonds for a principal amount of around €49.9 million at par, with the remainder of the notes extended until the end of 2027. They will be paid cash interest of 5% with an additional 1% payment-in-kind interest from January 2027.

Funds affiliated with Apollo have been the largest shareholder in Demire since 2018, alongside Swiss family office Wecken Group.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.