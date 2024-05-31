(Bloomberg) -- A top selling point of Saudi Aramco’s plan to offer as much as $12 billion in shares is the chance to reap one of the oil industry’s biggest dividends.

Investors who are willing to look past a steep valuation and the lack of buybacks would cash in on a $124 billion annual payout that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates will give the company a dividend yield of 6.6%. Most of these returns go to Aramco’s biggest shareholder, the Saudi government, which needs the funds to pay for a massive economic transformation plan.

The offering, one of the world’s biggest in recent years, will be a test of foreign investors’ interest after they mostly stayed away from the mega initial public offering in 2019.

“The stock hasn’t performed well recently but it’s a fantastic buy-and-hold position,” said Ryan Lemand, chief executive officer of Neovision Wealth Management. “It is a dividend payout play for institutional investors.”

Still, some drawbacks may put investors off.

The firm doesn’t buy back its own stock, while many of its global peers do. Aramco is also trading at a premium of more than 75% to the European benchmark for oil and gas companies, which includes Shell Plc and BP Plc. This is even after a slide of around 17% in its shares since an annual high in August.

Aramco’s shares have languished as investors awaited clarity about the secondary offering and weighed prospects of OPEC+ maintaining output cuts. If the shares price at the low end of the range, it would give prospective investors a further discount of as much as 7.9% to Thursday’s close.

“The share-price entry point now is more favorable for those new participating investors, with a better valuation at price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, founder and chief executive officer of the Oracle Financial Consultancy and Investments.

Aramco is likely to target foreign and institutional buyers “who believe in energy price appreciation over the next two to three years,” Yasin said.

Oil prices are expected to fall next year, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. That raises questions how Aramco will sustain a special dividend, which makes up about one-third of its total payout.

Analysts including those at HSBC Holdings Plc expect this portion of the distribution to decline. Still, the company can lean on its cash pile or debt markets to support the dividend, they say.

Aramco’s investors also have to be mindful of the government’s full control of the firm. It could direct the company to lower or boost production as the kingdom looks to manage the global oil market as the de-facto leader of OPEC+.

For those willing to buy, it could be a chance to potentially reap large returns as the Saudi government depends heavily on the cash distribution to pay for its economic transformation plan.

Read more: Aramco Share Sale Ranks Among World’s Largest Since Its Own IPO

Currently, foreigners own only 0.4% of the $1.9 trillion company with a 1.8% free float. The sale will improve the stock’s liquidity and trading turnover, which is a positive for the Saudi exchange, according to Neovision’s Lemand.

For him, “risks are mainly related to valuations because the company trades at higher multiples than its peers,” he said. “The lack of buybacks puts it at a slight disadvantage as well.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.